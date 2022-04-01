Dr. John Hegde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hegde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hegde, MD
Dr. John Hegde, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Santa Monica Radiation Oncology1223 16th St Ste 1100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (424) 287-5576
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Excellent. I am so thankful to Dr Hegde and his team for their caring and excellent medical care. I knew I was in the best of hands and their support and encouragement made the treatments so easy on me. As a cancer patient, I was reassured that I would have a good outcome and I now am out of the pain I was in and am so relieved to be able to walk and exercise again. Thank you! :)
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1063859874
- UCLA Radiation Oncology
- Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Hegde has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hegde using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hegde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hegde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hegde.
