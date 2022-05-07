Overview

Dr. John Heath II, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Heath II works at Academic Cardiology Associates in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.