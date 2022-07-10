Overview

Dr. John Healey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Healey works at River Valley Orthopedics in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.