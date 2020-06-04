Dr. John Head Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Head Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Head Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Head Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Head Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Team Wellness Center2925 Russell St, Detroit, MI 48207 Directions (313) 396-5300
-
2
Gateway Detroiteast6309 Mack Ave, Detroit, MI 48207 Directions (313) 331-3435
-
3
Stonecrest Center15000 Gratiot Ave, Detroit, MI 48205 Directions (313) 245-0667
Hospital Affiliations
- Insight Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Head Jr?
I am very satisfied with Dr. Head he's been my Doctor over some year's.
About Dr. John Head Jr, DO
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1750393690
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Head Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Head Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Head Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Head Jr works at
Dr. Head Jr has seen patients for Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Head Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Head Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Head Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Head Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Head Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.