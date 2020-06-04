Overview

Dr. John Head Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Insight Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Head Jr works at Team Wellness Center in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.