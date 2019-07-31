See All Radiation Oncologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. John Hayes, MD

Radiation Oncology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hayes, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Hayes works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwestern Medical Group
    Northwestern Medical Group
250 E Superior St # LC-2101, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 926-2520
    Northwestern Medical Group
    Northwestern Medical Group
250 E Superior St # LC-2101, Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 926-2520

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer

Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Sarcomas Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 31, 2019
    First appmt.: Friendly, professional, provided thorough answers to all questions, knew my case history, explained options clearly, encouraged and even suggested questions I should ask = 5 STAR!
    — Jul 31, 2019
    About Dr. John Hayes, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093770943
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    • Saint Agnes Hospital
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia University
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hayes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hayes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hayes works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hayes’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayes.

