Dr. John Haydek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haydek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haydek, MD
Overview
Dr. John Haydek, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Parkwest Medical Center, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Haydek works at
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Associates PC801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
2
Knoxville Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates LLC1311 Dowell Springs Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
-
3
The Endoscopy Center North629 Delozier Way Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 947-1161
-
4
Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center1901 CLINCH AVE, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 588-5121
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haydek?
Very competent and knowledgeable. Always personally calls next day to explain results of any tests he performed. Very responsive to any concerns or needs you might express.
About Dr. John Haydek, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1275508095
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haydek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haydek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haydek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haydek works at
Dr. Haydek has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haydek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Haydek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haydek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haydek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haydek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.