Dr. John Hawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hawkins, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ft Wright, KY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Hawkins works at
Locations
1
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Fort Wright1955 Dixie Hwy Ste D, Ft Wright, KY 41011 Directions (859) 341-5757
- 2 2123 Auburn Ave Ste 204, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 251-9900
3
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 2500, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 347-2300
4
Prowellness Chiropractic3955 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY 41076 Directions (859) 442-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Best Dr ever!
About Dr. John Hawkins, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1669480687
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Hawkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hawkins works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawkins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawkins, there are benefits to both methods.