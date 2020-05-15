Overview

Dr. John Hawkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital and Houston Medical Center.



Dr. Hawkins works at Mercer Medicine in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.