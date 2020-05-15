Dr. John Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hawkins, MD
Dr. John Hawkins, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med College Of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Fairview Park Hospital and Houston Medical Center.
Corporation of Mercer University250 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 301-4111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Houston Medical Center
Very thorough, professional and caring as was his Excellent staff.
About Dr. John Hawkins, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1619911336
- Med Coll Ga Hosp
- Med College Of Georgia
- University Of Georgia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
