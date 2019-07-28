Dr. Hausdorff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hausdorff, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hausdorff, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
They frequently treat conditions like Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2 Upper Ragsdale Dr Ste D120, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-7750
-
2
Jay S. Edmonds Jr. MD Inc.5 Harris Ct Bldg T, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 375-4105
-
3
Montage Medical Group Specialty Services23845 Holman Hwy Ste 210, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 620-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hausdorff?
When my mother was diagnosed with metastatic pancreatic cancer and opted for palliative care rather than treatment, Dr. Hausdorff was a rare bright spot. My mother, father, and me all really enjoyed our time meeting with Dr. Hausdorff. He is caring, kind, and a great listener. He respects patient and family decisions. He will provide alternatives/options if wanted, but he truly respects that decisions are not his to make. Dr. Hausdorff is a highly recommended positive light during an otherwise difficult time.
About Dr. John Hausdorff, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1972540516
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hausdorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hausdorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hausdorff has seen patients for Central Nervous System Lymphoma, Neutropenia and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hausdorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hausdorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hausdorff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hausdorff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hausdorff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.