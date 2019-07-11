Dr. John Hatheway, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatheway is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hatheway, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hatheway, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Multicare Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Hatheway works at
Locations
Northwest Pain Care Inc.421 W Riverside Ave Ste 900, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 389-2181
Hospital Affiliations
- Kootenai Health
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatheway?
It was just over a year ago that I had a spinal stimulator implant for my back pain. Before that I'd tried pretty much everything, including chiropractors, physical therapy, opiods, injections etc. I could barely stand for more than a few minutes without a cane. Now I can walk for over a mile, work in the yard again, and in general I have my life back! Thank you Dr. Hatheway and your team.
About Dr. John Hatheway, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1720078678
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatheway has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatheway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatheway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatheway works at
Dr. Hatheway has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatheway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatheway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatheway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatheway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatheway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.