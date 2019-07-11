Overview

Dr. John Hatheway, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kootenai Health and Multicare Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Hatheway works at Northwest Pain Care, Inc in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.