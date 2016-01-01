Dr. John Hartmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hartmann, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hartmann, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta University Medical Center1122 15Th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hartmann, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1982694998
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartmann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartmann.
