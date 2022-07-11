Overview

Dr. John Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at Methodist Orthopaedic Surgical Associates in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.