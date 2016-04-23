Dr. John Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harris, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS.
Locations
-
1
Ponte Vedra Beach Surgery Center LLC1030 A1a N, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 285-7202
-
2
Family Smiles Ponte Vedra151 Sawgrass Corners Dr Ste 102, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082 Directions (904) 274-1834
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Harris and his staff. I would definitely recommend him to all of my friends, family and colleagues.
About Dr. John Harris, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
