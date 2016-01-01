Dr. John Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harris, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Harris works at
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
-
2
Westborough Dermatology154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-0650
-
3
HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Directions (978) 368-3000
-
4
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harris?
About Dr. John Harris, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1316007214
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Gordon College
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harris works at
Dr. Harris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.