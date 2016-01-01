See All Dermatologists in Worcester, MA
Dr. John Harris, MD

Dermatology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. John Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.

Dr. Harris works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Clinton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus
    55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-8515
    Westborough Dermatology
    154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 870-0650
    HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, Clinton Campus
    201 Highland St, Clinton, MA 01510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 368-3000
    UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus
    281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 334-5979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Intertrigo
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planopilaris
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Phototherapy
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Vitiligo
  • View other providers who treat Vitiligo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Harris, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316007214
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • University of Massachusetts Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Gordon College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
