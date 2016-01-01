Overview

Dr. John Harris, MD is a Dermatologist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Harris works at U MASS MEMORIAL MEDICAL GROUP in Worcester, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Clinton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.