Dr. Harney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Harney, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Dr. Harney works at
Locations
Dallas Neurological Associates403 W Campbell Rd Ste 400, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 783-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Harney was the best, he treated you like family. He would listen attentively before making any diagnosis. And he always gave you facts and information to back up the diagnosis. He will be missed.
About Dr. John Harney, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528029584
Education & Certifications
- Uthscd Southwestern
- UC Irvine
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Neurology
Dr. Harney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Harney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Harney has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more.
Dr. Harney speaks Spanish.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Harney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.