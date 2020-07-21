Dr. John Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Harding, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
Dr. Harding works at
Locations
-
1
LewisGale Physicians Women's Health1900 Electric Rd Ste 1020, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3613
-
2
LewisGale Physicians - 1 ARH Lane1 Arh Ln Ste 300, Low Moor, VA 24457 Directions (540) 986-4716Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
LewisGale Physicians - Moneta400 Scruggs Rd Ste 2300, Moneta, VA 24121 Directions (540) 210-3637
Hospital Affiliations
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Lewisgale Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harding?
Dr. Harding became my doctor after Dr. Max passed away. Dr. Harding was pleasant and knowledgeable. He put my concerns at ease and made me feel comfortable. I look forward to building a strong client/doctor relationship.
About Dr. John Harding, MD
- Gynecology
- English
- 1457318776
Education & Certifications
- American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Carilion Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
Dr. Harding has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.