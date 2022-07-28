Dr. John Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harding, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Harding, MD is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
Michigan Institute of Urology PC11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (248) 740-0670
Clarkston Medical Group5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 250, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 620-6660
Michigan Institute of Urology130 Town Center Dr Ste 101, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 740-0670Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
No complaints Explains options well
About Dr. John Harding, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043275019
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Albion College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Varicocele, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.