Dr. John Hardcastle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Hardcastle works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.