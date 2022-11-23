See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Middletown, NY
Dr. John Hardcastle, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hardcastle, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Hardcastle works at CRYSTAL RUN HEALTH CARE in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY and Monroe, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nemg Internal Medicine
    95 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monroe
    855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 725-4555
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 23, 2022
    I am very happy to say I am Dr. Hardcastle's patient. His willingness and ability to communicate with me throughout the replacement surgery process and subsequent physical therapy was appreciated. I had the surgery in early September and as of today, November 22, I am ready to resume all the activities, without any pain, I could before the surgery. All this occurred because Dr. Hardcastle is one of the most skilled surgeons I have encountered in my 75+ years. He is on my list of "go-to" doctors.
    Jake — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. John Hardcastle, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922338276
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr Columbia U
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Virginia
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hardcastle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardcastle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardcastle has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardcastle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardcastle has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardcastle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardcastle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardcastle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardcastle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardcastle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

