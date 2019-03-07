Dr. John Harbut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harbut, MD
Overview
Dr. John Harbut, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Harsan Med School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Harbut works at
Locations
Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC25 Clinton St, New Britain, CT 06053 Directions (860) 223-4146
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent for many years
About Dr. John Harbut, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Polish
- 1487690509
Education & Certifications
- John Dempsey Hospital
- Uconn Med Center
- Harsan Med School
