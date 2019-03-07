See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New Britain, CT
Dr. John Harbut, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Harbut, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Britain, CT. They graduated from Harsan Med School and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Harbut works at Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC in New Britain, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC
    25 Clinton St, New Britain, CT 06053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 223-4146

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 07, 2019
    Excellent for many years
    George Kalinowski in Terryville , CT — Mar 07, 2019
    About Dr. John Harbut, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Polish
    • 1487690509
    Education & Certifications

    • John Dempsey Hospital
    • Uconn Med Center
    • Harsan Med School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Harbut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harbut has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harbut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harbut works at Kochanowsky & Truscinski PC in New Britain, CT. View the full address on Dr. Harbut’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbut. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbut.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harbut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harbut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

