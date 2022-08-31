See All Urologists in Livonia, MI
Dr. John Harb, MD

Urology
4.0 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Harb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State U/detroit Med Center

Dr. Harb works at Urological Clinic Southeast Mic in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Zvi Levran MD PC
    14555 Levan Rd Ste 309, Livonia, MI 48154 (734) 462-5858

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Garden City Hospital
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 31, 2022
    I went in for a vasectomy and I was extremely nervous. Dr. Harb and his staff put me at ease and made me feel comfortable. Dr. Harb explained what he was doing every step of the way, and he kept me engaged in conversation to keep my mind of the procedure. No pain except for the initial needle poke from the local anesthetic.
    About Dr. John Harb, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811967334
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State U/detroit Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harb works at Urological Clinic Southeast Mic in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Dr. Harb’s profile.

    Dr. Harb has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

