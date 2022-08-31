Dr. John Harb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Harb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Harb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Livonia, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne State U/detroit Med Center
Dr. Harb works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Zvi Levran MD PC14555 Levan Rd Ste 309, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 462-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Garden City Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harb?
I went in for a vasectomy and I was extremely nervous. Dr. Harb and his staff put me at ease and made me feel comfortable. Dr. Harb explained what he was doing every step of the way, and he kept me engaged in conversation to keep my mind of the procedure. No pain except for the initial needle poke from the local anesthetic.
About Dr. John Harb, MD
- Urology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1811967334
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State U/detroit Med Center
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harb works at
Dr. Harb has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harb speaks Arabic and Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Harb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.