Dr. Haraldsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Haraldsen, MD
Overview
Dr. John Haraldsen, MD is a Dermatologist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN.
Dr. Haraldsen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Saguaro Dermatology PC5577 N Oracle Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 293-9100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haraldsen?
Unbelievably knowledgeable! He takes his time with his patients and will address any issues you have. We miss him so much!!
About Dr. John Haraldsen, MD
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1518989383
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haraldsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haraldsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haraldsen works at
Dr. Haraldsen has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haraldsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haraldsen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Haraldsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haraldsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haraldsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haraldsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.