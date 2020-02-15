Overview

Dr. John Hansen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hansen works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.