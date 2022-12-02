Dr. John Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hansen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Sun Valley Urology, PC13640 N 99th Ave Ste 200, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 974-5801
Sun Valley Urology, PC13907 W Camino del Sol Ste 101, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-4695
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Clean, friendly, on time apt. All the good stuff you want in a doctor and staff.
About Dr. John Hansen, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Ariz Health Science Center
- St Vincents Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
