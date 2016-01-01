Dr. Hannah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hannah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hannah, MD is an Urology Specialist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Thomas Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Kanawha Urology Associates Inc.4610 Kanawha Ave SW Ste 401, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7368
Herbert J Thomas Memorial Hospital Association4605 Maccorkle Ave SW, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 768-7368
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hannah, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1295849982
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
