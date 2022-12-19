Overview

Dr. John Hanna, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Hanna works at Hunterdon Otolaryngology and Allergy Associates in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.