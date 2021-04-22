Overview

Dr. John Hanicak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Hanicak works at Lakewood Family Health Center in Lakewood, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.