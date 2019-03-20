Dr. John Handago, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Handago, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Handago, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Handago works at
New York Neurosurgical390 Crystal Run Rd Ste 104, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-3050
Orthopedic Specialist Group20 Watsessing Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 748-0049
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Good ortho pleasant to deal with no nonsense down to earth
About Dr. John Handago, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1447276704
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Handago has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handago accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Handago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handago works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Handago. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handago.
