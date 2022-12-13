Dr. John Hand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hand, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hand, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They completed their fellowship with Univ Of Buffalo/Hand Ctr Of Wstn Ny
Dr. Hand works at
Locations
-
1
Schofield, Hand & Bright Orthopaedics1950 Arlington St Ste 111, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Hand a few years beck for my Dupuytren’s contracture. It was it it’s early phase. Today, I wanted to learn about the non surgical approach to “DB”. Dr. Hand spent the time to explain all the pros and cons. He answered every question and I felt like I was a patient not a number. Best experience in a doctors office in years. I highly recommend Dr. Hand to anyone seeking help with their “DB”.
About Dr. John Hand, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1144292483
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Buffalo/Hand Ctr Of Wstn Ny
- Univ of Miami/Jackson Meml Hosp
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hand has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hand accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hand works at
Dr. Hand has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hand on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hand speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Hand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hand.
