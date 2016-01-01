Dr. John Hammond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hammond, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hammond, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
IBH Birmingham4984 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL 35210 Directions (205) 768-5558Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Regional Psychiatric Services400 E 10th St, Anniston, AL 36207 Directions (256) 235-5224
Diversicare of Winfield144 County Highway 14, Winfield, AL 35594 Directions (205) 487-4211
South Haven Health and Rehabilitation LLC3141 Old Columbiana Rd, Hoover, AL 35226 Directions (205) 822-1580
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Hammond, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammond has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammond accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammond.
