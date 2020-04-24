See All Neurosurgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. John Hamilton, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Hamilton, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Hamilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital.

Dr. Hamilton works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Kemp, MD
Dr. William Kemp, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
Dr. Sean Jebraili, MD
8 (32)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Piazza, MD
Dr. Matthew Piazza, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Reston Hospital Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Medical Group Neurology II
    8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  2. 2
    Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax
    3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  3. 3
    Inova Orthopedics - Gainesville
    7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100
  4. 4
    Robert Lafsky MD PC
    44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 472-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
  • Mary Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari's Deformity
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chiari's Deformity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?

    Apr 24, 2020
    I first met Dr Hamilton in the fall of 2018. I was losing feeling in my left arm and a MRI showed is had degenerative discs in my neck. I interviewed 3 doctors & chose Dr Hamilton. While he is a miracle working, IMHO, he does not have the attitude that goes along with it. I personally think he is pretty shy and very caring. No sales pitch, no do this now or you could be paralyzed like the other doctors do. Was it urgent, yes. Was it my decision, yes. After living on pain meds for months, I woke up the day after a C 3-5 fusion with almost no pain! The second time was Dec of 2019. My husband & I fracture our back on vacation. We were air lifted to the hospital where he came in on a Saturday to see us. Both had to have 2 surgeries and he was there everyday at the hospital to make sure we were ok. We are two months out of a very traumatic surgery and amazed that any pain we have is from the brace we have to wear not the surgery! There is nobody else I will trust to be my neurosurgeon
    Robyn Burdett — Apr 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Hamilton, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Hamilton, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hamilton to family and friends

    Dr. Hamilton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hamilton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Hamilton, MD.

    About Dr. John Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235191248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Louisiana State University Health Shreveport
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Barrow Neurological Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Hamilton, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.