Dr. John Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Hamilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Medical Group Neurology II8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 900, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
2
Inova Medical Group Neurology Fairfax3580 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
3
Inova Orthopedics - Gainesville7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 472-4100
-
4
Robert Lafsky MD PC44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 226, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 472-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
I first met Dr Hamilton in the fall of 2018. I was losing feeling in my left arm and a MRI showed is had degenerative discs in my neck. I interviewed 3 doctors & chose Dr Hamilton. While he is a miracle working, IMHO, he does not have the attitude that goes along with it. I personally think he is pretty shy and very caring. No sales pitch, no do this now or you could be paralyzed like the other doctors do. Was it urgent, yes. Was it my decision, yes. After living on pain meds for months, I woke up the day after a C 3-5 fusion with almost no pain! The second time was Dec of 2019. My husband & I fracture our back on vacation. We were air lifted to the hospital where he came in on a Saturday to see us. Both had to have 2 surgeries and he was there everyday at the hospital to make sure we were ok. We are two months out of a very traumatic surgery and amazed that any pain we have is from the brace we have to wear not the surgery! There is nobody else I will trust to be my neurosurgeon
About Dr. John Hamilton, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1235191248
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport
- Barrow Neurological Institute at St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Meharry Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
Dr. Hamilton has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamilton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.