Overview

Dr. John Hamilton, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Mary Washington Hospital.



Dr. Hamilton works at Inova Neurosurgery in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chiari Malformation Type 1, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chiari's Deformity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.