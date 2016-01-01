See All Pediatricians in Florence, AL
Super Profile

Dr. John Hamilton, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Hamilton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine.

Dr. Hamilton works at Infants' And Children's Clinic PC in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infants' & Children's Clinic
    421 W COLLEGE ST, Florence, AL 35630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 768-5349

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Hamilton, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093723017
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Infants' And Children's Clinic PC in Florence, AL. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

