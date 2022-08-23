Dr. John Haluschak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haluschak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haluschak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Haluschak, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oakwood, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Miami Valley Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.
Dr. Haluschak works at
Locations
Premier Blood and Cancer Center in Oakwood400 Sugar Camp Cir Ste 200, Oakwood, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Premier Blood and Cancer Center at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus9000 N Main St Ste 333, Englewood, OH 45415 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Wayne HealthCare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Haluschak, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1407895535
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Kettering Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Oncology
Dr. Haluschak has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haluschak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
