Dr. John Haltom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.



Dr. Haltom works at West Tennessee Bone and Joint Clinic in Jackson, TN with other offices in Dyersburg, TN and Ripley, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.