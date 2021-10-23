Dr. John Haltom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haltom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haltom, MD
Overview
Dr. John Haltom, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Jackson-madison County General Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Locations
Stonebridge Location207 Stonebridge Blvd, Jackson, TN 38305 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dyersburg Location2035 Saint John Ave # 1, Dyersburg, TN 38024 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ripley Medical Clinic202 Tucker Ave, Ripley, TN 38063 Directions (731) 661-9825Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson-madison County General Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Elderplan
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Haltom was very friendly and professional. He was not hurried or rushed and was very thorough in his assessment of my complaints. Nice gentlemen
About Dr. John Haltom, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1205948254
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine & Surgery
- University of Tennessee / Knoxville Medical College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haltom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haltom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haltom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haltom has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haltom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haltom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haltom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haltom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haltom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.