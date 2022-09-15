Dr. John Halperin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halperin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Halperin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Halperin, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Halperin works at
Locations
Carol G Simon Cancer Center99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-5337
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Halperin's for many many years and have always found him to be kind and humorous while also obviously brilliant and highly accomplished. Great manner and compassionate - but never patronizing - in discussing a disorder (seizures) which can be frightening and fraught. I've recommended him many times and will continue to do so.
About Dr. John Halperin, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124010079
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Massachusetts Institute Of Technology
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Halperin works at
