Dr. John Hall, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Hall works at R & B MEDICAL GROUP in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    R&b Medical
    100 College Pkwy Ste 260, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 635-0688
  2. 2
    Piver Center for Women's Health
    2121 Main St Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-1965
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • Kenmore Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Anxiety
Gout
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Anxiety

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 13, 2017
    I have been a patient of Dr. Hall since 2003. Dr. Hall is extremely thorough and always takes his time with me during my appointments to answer any questions or concerns. He takes any and all of my complaints very seriously making sure that I am linked up with any specialists that may be needed.
    About Dr. John Hall, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1912969304
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

