Overview

Dr. John Hall, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Reidsville, NC. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hall works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Reidsville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.