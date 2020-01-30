Dr. John Haley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haley, MD
Overview
Dr. John Haley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1626 Forest Ln S Ste B, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 272-5591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Haley has taken care of my eyes since the 1970's. He recently did cataract surgery. I am seeing 20-20 out of the eye now. Dr. Haley is the most caring of all of my many doctors. He and his staff display expertise in every aspect of patient care. Great treatment and follow up from Dr. Haley and his staff from start to finish. Charles H. Robertson
About Dr. John Haley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Haley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.