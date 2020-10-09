Overview

Dr. John Hakim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clinton, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center.



Dr. Hakim works at John P. Hakim MD and Associates in Clinton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.