Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Hajjar, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hajjar, MD is an Urology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Hajjar works at
Locations
Surgicare Surgical Associates of Englewood Cliffs630 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 503-1522
Sovereign Medical Group LLC85 Harristown Rd Fl 2, Glen Rock, NJ 07452 Directions (201) 703-5500
Elliot G Steigman142 Palisade Ave Ste 211, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 435-2244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't begin to say how much that, I appreciate the level of care Dr. Hajjar has shown to me. It's no surprise that the doctor is at the head of his field. To say that if he (Dr. Hajjar) was a rocket scientist, the good doctor would be in charge of NASA.
About Dr. John Hajjar, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1104894435
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajjar speaks Arabic and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.