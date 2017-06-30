Dr. John Hahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Hahn, MD
Overview
Dr. John Hahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 534 Avenue E Ste 1C, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 823-0450
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Hahn for 25 years. He's damn good at what he does. Not going to lie, he's very straight forward and blunt. He doesn't sugar coat, which I like in my doctors. He knows his stuff, he's been doing this for a LONG time. If he tells you not to do something after a procedure, he's telling you that for a reason, listen to him! I like Dr. Hahn, he's helped me with a rare problem for the entire time I've been going to him. He might be gruff but he knows his stuff, that's what matters.
About Dr. John Hahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hahn speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn.
