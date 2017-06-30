Overview

Dr. John Hahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.