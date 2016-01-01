Dr. John Haggart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haggart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Haggart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Haggart, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Haggart works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Haggart, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1740540707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
