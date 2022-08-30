See All Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO
Ophthalmology
53 years of experience
Dr. John Hagan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine|Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.

Dr. Hagan works at Discover Vision Centers in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Discover Vision Centers
    9401 N Oak Trfy Ste 200, Kansas City, MO 64155

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Stye
Chalazion
Presbyopia
Stye
Chalazion

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Aug 30, 2022
    Dr. Hagan' s so nice, kind, explain clearly and slowly. Thanks Dr. Hagan again.
    — Aug 30, 2022
    • Ophthalmology
    • 53 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1922091297
    • Grady Meml Hosp-Emory U Sch Med|Grady Meml Hosp-Emory U Sch Med|Grady Meml Hospital Emory University School Med|Grady Meml Hospital Emory University School Med
    • Milwaukee Co Hosp-Med Coll|Milwaukee Co Hosp-Med Coll|Milwaukee Co Hospital Med College|Milwaukee Co Hospital Med College
    • Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine|Loyola University of Chicago|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health

    Dr. John Hagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hagan works at Discover Vision Centers in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Hagan’s profile.

    Dr. Hagan has seen patients for Presbyopia and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

