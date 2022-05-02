Dr. John H Wollner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wollner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John H Wollner, MD
Dr. John H Wollner, MD is a Dermatologist in Marengo, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.
Locations
Compass Memorial Healthcare300 W May St, Marengo, IA 52301 Directions (319) 363-9936
John Wollner MD716 5th Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401 Directions (319) 363-9936
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Always friendly, thorough and professional! Highly recommended!
About Dr. John H Wollner, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1568423192
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- Valley Medical Center of Fresno
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- University of South Dakota
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
