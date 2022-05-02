Overview

Dr. John H Wollner, MD is a Dermatologist in Marengo, IA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center - Cedar Rapids.



Dr. Wollner works at Epiphany Dermatology - Marengo, IA in Marengo, IA with other offices in Cedar Rapids, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.