Dr. John Guterson, MD
Dr. John Guterson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Bg. Behavioral Health Services PC2345 Murray Ave Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 Directions (412) 421-6770
Very caring, knowledgeable and helpful with my sleep disorder. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Guterson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Guterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guterson has seen patients for Impulse Control Disorders, Delusional Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.