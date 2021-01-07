Overview

Dr. John Gurskis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCLA Pain Management Fellowship and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Gurskis works at Atlantic Memorial Medical Building in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.