Dr. John Gurskis, MD

Pain Medicine
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gurskis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UCLA Pain Management Fellowship and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Gurskis works at Atlantic Memorial Medical Building in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    John Gurskis, MD Pain Management
    2865 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 926-8444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Cortisone Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurolytic Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Opiate Pump Implantation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United Food and Commercial Workers
    • United Health Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 07, 2021
    He was the only doctor I saw in almost 6 years that was able to give me substantial pain relief--he saved my life!
    Art H. — Jan 07, 2021
    About Dr. John Gurskis, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Filipino
    • 1417010182
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California-Los Angeles
    • University Of California-Davis
    • Rush Presbyterian-St. Luke's
    • UCLA Pain Management Fellowship
    • Loyola University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gurskis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurskis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurskis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurskis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurskis works at Atlantic Memorial Medical Building in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gurskis’s profile.

    Dr. Gurskis has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurskis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurskis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurskis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurskis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurskis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

