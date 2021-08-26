Overview

Dr. John Gurley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Gurley works at UK Healthcare -Gastrointestinal Cancer in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.