Dr. John Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Guo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Guo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Guo works at
Locations
-
1
Straub Clinic & Hospital, Inc1100 Ward Ave Ste 840, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 522-4521
-
2
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guo?
I honestly had preconceptions about what our meetings may be (what meds have you taken, here try these, nice to meet you). That is how most appointments for non-theraphy sessions have gone in the past, but I love Dr. Guo. You can tell he knows his stuff as he has been doing it for a long time, but he still have progressive ways of thinking. He always makes time for me, even if he is busy, and has gladly shared some outside reading that has proven very helpful. He's a nice guy.
About Dr. John Guo, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1114016623
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo works at
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.