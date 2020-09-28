Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. John Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Uci Health H.h. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center101 The City Dr S Bldg 22C, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (888) 717-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Lee is treating me for an esophageal stricture that has made it to where I can not eat solid food. He is very nice and talks to you before and after a procedure in a way you can understand. He is a great doctor and I feel very comfortable with him. I highly recommend Dr. Lee!
About Dr. John Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1487734521
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Pancreatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.