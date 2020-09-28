Overview

Dr. John Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Uci Health H.h. Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gallstones and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.