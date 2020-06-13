See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. John Gunn, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Gunn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE FOR WHOLISTIC HEALTH EDUCATIONRESEARCH.

Dr. Gunn works at Meadows Eye Physicians & Surgeons in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Meadows Retina
    7106 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 358-0472
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Chanwell Clinic
    2749 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 358-0472

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2020
    Saw for a second opinion and will be making Dr Gunn my retina specialist. Spent a lot of time taking much care to explain his findings. I didn’t feel like just a number.
    Karen — Jun 13, 2020
    About Dr. John Gunn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1922048974
    Education & Certifications

    • NEW YORK COLLEGE FOR WHOLISTIC HEALTH EDUCATIONRESEARCH
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

