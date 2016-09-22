Dr. John Gunderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gunderman, MD
Dr. John Gunderman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.
West Coast Child Neurology Associates5106 N Armenia Ave Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 879-7816
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
There is none better, you may have to wait, and he is booked up, but his staff is organized, he cares abut his patients, is compassionate, he listens, he will not over medicate your child, and makes sure your child's heart and system are ready for whatever he prescribes. I am grateful to him and always will be, I wish all doctors were like Dr. Gunderman. He could retire any time, but every year I pray he does not. He hosts a large charity event too. Great human and great physician!
- Pediatrics
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1861513640
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Gunderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunderman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunderman.
