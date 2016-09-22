See All Pediatricians in Tampa, FL
Dr. John Gunderman, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience
Dr. John Gunderman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO.

Dr. Gunderman works at West Coast Child Neurology in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    West Coast Child Neurology Associates
    5106 N Armenia Ave Ste 5, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-7816

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Chronic Neck Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ataxia
Chronic Neck Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    There is none better, you may have to wait, and he is booked up, but his staff is organized, he cares abut his patients, is compassionate, he listens, he will not over medicate your child, and makes sure your child's heart and system are ready for whatever he prescribes. I am grateful to him and always will be, I wish all doctors were like Dr. Gunderman. He could retire any time, but every year I pray he does not. He hosts a large charity event too. Great human and great physician!
    Atticus- pediatric neurologist in Land O Lakes, FL — Sep 22, 2016
    About Dr. John Gunderman, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861513640
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gunderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunderman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunderman works at West Coast Child Neurology in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Gunderman’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunderman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunderman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

